Victoria

Aug 31, 2017

Meet the No campaign's Heidi McIvor, with links to the Gippsland Times and a mission from God

A closer look at a vocal member of the No to same-sex marriage campaign reveals a church on a mission to take over the state.

Bhakthi Puvanenthiran — Associate Editor

Bhakthi Puvanenthiran

Associate Editor

How they’ve captured us, the concerned mothers of the No to marriage equality movement’s first TV ad: Cella White, Dr Pansy Lai and Pastor Heidi McIvor. Yes, that’s right, Pastor. McIvor in particular seems neatly poised for a career in politics, prompting Crikey to take a deeper look at her rather radical beliefs.

Topics

