Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Nine claim the night, but it was a particularly solid showing from ABC's comedy line-up.
Aug 31, 2017
Nine’s night, thanks to The Block. The ABC had a solid night though, with Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell averaging 1.05 million national viewers from 8.30pm and Utopia 1.04 million. The ABC’s new comedy Get Krackin averaged 607,000 nationally from 9.30 pm and won the half hour slot. Ten repeated The Wrong Girl from last week at 9.40 pm — it could only manage 237,000 national viewers. Its second episode is on tonight at 8.40pm.
