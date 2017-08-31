Clean Energy Target: Labor should let them eat coal
It's time for compromise on a Clean Energy Target -- set it to allow for coal, and wait for investors to show up to build new coal-fired power plants. The catch is, it's unlikely any will.
Aug 31, 2017
Australia isn’t the only country where coal-fired power stations are shutting down, investors are reluctant to build new ones and there are concerns about the stability of the power grid as renewables dramatically expand. The United States has a similar problem. Only, for the Americans, the shutdown of coal-fired power has been driven not by regulatory uncertainty about climate action but by the surge in shale gas production, the availability of gas-fired power plants and the failure of energy demand to resume its healthy pre-financial crisis growth.
