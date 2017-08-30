 Menu lock
Aug 30, 2017

Sarah Ferguson: a strong ABC is the answer to the rise of Trump

Sarah Ferguson says the fractured media gave rise to Donald Trump, and a strong ABC would stop that happening here.

Sally Whyte — Political reporter

Sally Whyte

Political reporter

Donald Trump and US exceptionalism

In a spirited defence of the ABC, Four Corners host Sarah Ferguson told the Melbourne Writers Festival that a strong public broadcaster is necessary for protecting Australia against the rise of a fractured media and society.

