Sarah Ferguson: a strong ABC is the answer to the rise of Trump
Sarah Ferguson says the fractured media gave rise to Donald Trump, and a strong ABC would stop that happening here.
Aug 30, 2017
In a spirited defence of the ABC, Four Corners host Sarah Ferguson told the Melbourne Writers Festival that a strong public broadcaster is necessary for protecting Australia against the rise of a fractured media and society.
