Crikey Worm: Korean crisis intensifies, boats not stopped, No campaign kicks off
North Korea fires a missile over Japan, and the boats have not actually been stopped. It's the news you need to know, by Max Chalmers.
Aug 30, 2017
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over the Japanese Island of Hokkaido, reigniting concerns about its weapons programs. The provocative test — just the third time North Korea has fired a missile over Japanese territory since 1998 — pushed the country’s only ally, China, to warn the crisis in the region was now at a tipping point.
