Neoliberals can't endlessly cut uni funding and expect a smart, well-educated Australia
The government's continuing war on higher education funding reflects a decades-old mentality that universities only have economic value.
Aug 30, 2017
Today Education Minister Simon Birmingham will give a speech in effect telling the higher education sector that he’s the Terminator. He’s just going to keep on coming after universities in an effort to cut their funding. And nothing is going to stop him. In a speech that, as is the fashion of the time, was liberally distributed to journalists a day before he delivers it, Birmingham will tell universities they are “kidding themselves” if they think that pressure to cut their funding is going to relent.
21 thoughts on “Neoliberals can’t endlessly cut uni funding and expect a smart, well-educated Australia”
And this is what all these funding cuts lead to – an all-out attack on salaries:
http://www.watoday.com.au/wa-news/murdoch-university-wins-right-to-tear-up-outoftouch-staff-agreement-20170829-gy6qt2.html
Not sure, Bernard, how you reconcile this statement:
“That the higher seduction sector’s reliance on foreign students has led to a fall in academic standards, a resigned tolerance of rising levels of plagiarism and a decidedly unrigorous pandering to the reactionary nationalism of Chinese students.”
with this statement:
“Students paying part of the costs of their education, greater accountability and more rigorous assessment of teaching quality are all advances on the Whitlam era. ”
The blind eye to plagiarism by foreign students in particular makes me question the value of any Australian degree.
It is in the LNP’s DNA to cut education funding – higher, lower, hell, any sector they can. Conservatives know an educated society only causes problems to vested interests. Trump, USA Business and Republicans have benefitted from an ignorant voting public.
As Neville Wran said, “The only achievement of the working class is leaving it.” Education is the means by which people can advance themselves, AND contribute to society. Following Oz politics closely since the late ’60’s, I have seen no evidence that Oz Conservative governments embrace that idea.
When the Norwegian Education Minister visited Oz within the last year, Leigh Sales asked him what the Australian Govt could do to achieve better education outcomes (like Norway has amazingly achieved.) His Answer? “Well, you could start by investing in it.”