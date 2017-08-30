Neoliberals can't endlessly cut uni funding and expect a smart, well-educated Australia
The government's continuing war on higher education funding reflects a decades-old mentality that universities only have economic value.
Aug 30, 2017
Today Education Minister Simon Birmingham will give a speech in effect telling the higher education sector that he’s the Terminator. He’s just going to keep on coming after universities in an effort to cut their funding. And nothing is going to stop him. In a speech that, as is the fashion of the time, was liberally distributed to journalists a day before he delivers it, Birmingham will tell universities they are “kidding themselves” if they think that pressure to cut their funding is going to relent.
4 thoughts on “Neoliberals can’t endlessly cut uni funding and expect a smart, well-educated Australia”
I think you are mistaken. I am pretty sure the agenda is fees go up and the poor can’t afford to go, therefore we return to the wealthy go to university and keep the privilege where it belongs.
….. and the share and influence of biassed philanthropy advances across academia and the professions; and in-government capabilities are surpassed and sidelined by ‘think-tanks’ swirling the data and brewing the facts. It seems that such evolution of public knowledge is a corollary of the evolution of Big Capital from land, through trading, processing, manufacturing into financing…. the first four phases were/are location-specific therefore tied to local cultures, societies, communities; but finance capitalism has wings and anonymity, it flies over borders and defies nationality, it flows according to other people’s estimations of value, and it seduces political decision makers to do favours/ penalties in the distribution / allocation of value … including the agencies in the reproduction of knowledge to enable / support / excuse the favours/penalties
A smart, well-educated Australia wouldn’t vote for this mob.
TAFE and Universities are not welfare. They are the means for a country as a whole to improve its value adding ability, and ability to innovate. I and others in the low-middle class neighbourhood I grew up in benefitted greatly from the access we had to TAFE and university in the 1980’s and have in turn benefitted the community through taxes paid and the innovations we have contributed to. A side effect was a more equitable society, as there was a way for those in the lower classes to move up the earnings ladder, if they had the talent, circumstance and desire to put the effort in.
We get more bang for our buck long term by investing in education than by giving corporations tax cuts…. Most of those gains go to overseas shareholders, overpaid CEO’s and boards….