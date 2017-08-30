Has file sharing really destroyed the film industry?
The copyright industry warned us that filesharing would destroy cinema. Turns out, they were slightly off-beam.
Aug 30, 2017
It’s time to check back in with Crikey’s favourite cartel, Big Copyright. Long-time readers will recall the fun we use to have with reports by various consultants commissioned by the copyright lobby to explain how much money the movie industry was losing to file sharing, and how urgent it was that governments intervene to censor the internet.
