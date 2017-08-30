 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

The Arts

Aug 30, 2017

Has file sharing really destroyed the film industry?

The copyright industry warned us that filesharing would destroy cinema. Turns out, they were slightly off-beam.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

It’s time to check back in with Crikey’s favourite cartel, Big Copyright. Long-time readers will recall the fun we use to have with reports by various consultants commissioned by the copyright lobby to explain how much money the movie industry was losing to file sharing, and how urgent it was that governments intervene to censor the internet.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment