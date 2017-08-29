How the right destroyed an ABC gem to push their Stalinist agenda
The question remains as to why the ABC ever thought Tom Switzer would be appropriate to present such a show in the first place.
Well, that was quick. Tom “Heidi” Switzer has done his final broadcast of Sunday Extra, the 7-10am slot on Radio National he took over from Jonathan Green in November last year. In terms of production values, the decision was bewildering: Green (disclosure: my former and current editor, everywhere) had used his substantial editorial talents to build a show of many parts, with light sections and serious ones, the incomparable First Dog’s Guide to Modern Life, and discussion panels that drew from the left and right. The show was appropriate for Sunday morning, when some people were listening after their 6am tai chi session and others were hiding under the covers through a hangover, and it was designed by an editor accustomed to building an audience. This skill, honed in commercial publications and in the internally competitive ABC, is unknown in the drip-fed think tanks and loss-leader publications of the right. At the time of Switzer’s accession, I wrote:
51 thoughts on “How the right destroyed an ABC gem to push their Stalinist agenda”
To be fair, Sweaty did have some great comedy acts – Mary Kissell (WSJ) a couple of weeks ago doing a Hallelujah on the First Coming of Trump followed the next week (for balance! FFS!) by the appropriately named amerikaphile Michael Fullyinlove.
He often had some real headbangers on so, although not the gentle, erudite humour of FDotM they were larf out loud stuff.
First Dog on the Moon, Tweet of the Week, Ockham’s Razer, The Year that Made Me – there was a rich texture and rhythm to the Sunday Extra of Jonathan Green … although I don’t think he has a great radio voice – unnaturally self-conscious and ends up sounding like he is talking to a class of kindergarteners. I won’t miss Switzer. He can do his alt-right bit for the reactionaries in Between the Lines. With the past roll call of anti-Adams presenters (Imre Salusinszky, Tim Blair and Michael Duffy) maybe those dastardly Lefties in ABC management are secretly selecting duds from the Right and leaving them to swing in the air until they run out of puff? Bob Evans
Indeed, what went on in the heads of the gutless wonders at Ultimo who offered up such a great Sunday morning’s radio format, developed by a humorous and erudite presenter, as some sort of blood sacrifice to try to appease the IPA by giving their man a choice gig?
A writer of merit Switzer may be, but as a broadcaster who jollied his own generally lame jokes, and as an interviewer who decorated the pronouncements of his fellow travelers with, energetic gee whizzes , Switzer must have pleased his IPA masters by
reducing ABC listener ship so quickly and effectively.