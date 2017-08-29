How the right destroyed an ABC gem to push their Stalinist agenda
The question is not why Tom Switzer has been given the boot from Sunday Extra, it's why the ABC thought he would be appropriate to present such a show in the first place.
Well, that was quick. Tom “Heidi” Switzer has done his final broadcast of Sunday Extra, the 7-10am slot on Radio National he took over from Jonathan Green in November last year. In terms of production values, the decision was bewildering: Green (disclosure: my former and current editor, everywhere) had used his substantial editorial talents to build a show of many parts, with light sections and serious ones, the incomparable First Dog’s Guide to Modern Life, and discussion panels that drew from the left and right. The show was appropriate for Sunday morning, when some people were listening after their 6am tai chi session and others were hiding under the covers through a hangover, and it was designed by an editor accustomed to building an audience. This skill, honed in commercial publications and in the internally competitive ABC, is unknown in the drip-fed think tanks and loss-leader publications of the right. At the time of Switzer’s accession, I wrote:
16 thoughts on “How the right destroyed an ABC gem to push their Stalinist agenda”
The obvious answer to your (I assume rhetorical) query; is that First Dog said some very mean things about this Gubmint, which made it very unhappy. Then Melting Truffle shouted down the phone at the General Manager, which made him/her very unhappy. So First Dog had to be taken out the back and shot. And the insipidity of Chris Uhlmann (and his inability to do the job he had, let alone another) was already becoming too obvious. And Sharri Markson was already rounding out the numbers in some other human-shaped hole (the Drum I think it was; from the fact that I can recall neither of their appointments, infer what you will).
Anyway, they had a dog-shaped hole to fill. But because dogs growl at the naturally venal; they had to temporarily forget that Switzer’s more over-exposed than Paris Hiltons clit*ris, and fluff him for another unmerited year.
Objectively, he’s no more stupid a pick than Patricia Karvelas, Mandy Vanstone or Kim Williams – or Guthries obsession over achieving 100% audience reach (you read that right) that informs such picks. Sure, he’s an “adjunct fellow”* at a “think” tank that wants the Aunty shot, but only the IPAs heavyweights are truly married to its precepts.
*(because even the IPA drew the line at employing the vainglorious twat)
The Arsehole Faction must be getting a bit despondent about the Culture War, what with Switzer shafted, Trumble trembling, Abbott aborted and the Der Tuberfuhrer SS rounding up the lawyers.