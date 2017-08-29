Oops -- government, employers caught lying on construction costs
The government insists union thuggery has seen construction costs skyrocket. There's only one problem -- construction costs have actually fallen ...
Aug 29, 2017
The government insists union thuggery has seen construction costs skyrocket. There's only one problem -- construction costs have actually fallen ...
The CFMEU is a rogue union that drives up the cost of major construction projects, right? Sure it is. Just ask Malcolm Turnbull. “The CFMEU has been able to use its leverage, based on its ability to defy the law, to raise the cost of construction across Australia,” the Prime Minister said last year. By how much? Employer group Master Builders Queensland commissioned Access Economics to find that having unionised construction sites cost up to 30% extra. Master Builders Victoria used Access Economics to find that the CFMEU increased costs by 5-15%. Employment Minister Michaelia “Chuckles” Cash used the 30% figure to back the case for the restoration of the Howard government’s Stasi-like Australian Building and Construction Commission.
Powered by Taboola