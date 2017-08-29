 Menu lock
Markets

Aug 29, 2017

Oops -- government, employers caught lying on construction costs

The government insists union thuggery has seen construction costs skyrocket. There's only one problem -- construction costs have actually fallen ...

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

The CFMEU is a rogue union that drives up the cost of major construction projects, right? Sure it is. Just ask Malcolm Turnbull. “The CFMEU has been able to use its leverage, based on its ability to defy the law, to raise the cost of construction across Australia,” the Prime Minister said last year. By how much? Employer group Master Builders Queensland commissioned Access Economics to find that having unionised construction sites cost up to 30% extra. Master Builders Victoria used Access Economics to find that the CFMEU increased costs by 5-15%. Employment Minister Michaelia “Chuckles” Cash used the 30% figure to back the case for the restoration of the Howard government’s Stasi-like Australian Building and Construction Commission.

