Politics

Aug 29, 2017

Government cynically seeks asylum from the judiciary when it comes to refugees

The government's recent announcement that the few asylum seekers on Australian soil will have their support cut off seems needlessly cruel. But it is actually part of a considered plan to avoid judicial responsibility.

Michael Bradley — Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Michael Bradley

Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Assume for a moment that Peter Dutton, the Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, is not a cruel and heartless man who derives pleasure from persecuting the unfortunate. Assume also that the Turnbull government is not so morally debased that its cabinet would sit around discussing what new torture it might inflict on boat people purely as a tactic of distraction, a morsel of red meat for the Murdoch press and shock jocks to noisily chew.

16 thoughts on “Government cynically seeks asylum from the judiciary when it comes to refugees

  1. graybul

    “The game they (the Govt.) are playing is avoidance of judicial intervention . . . . ” And what “games” are the Courts playing Michael?

    In this benighted land we shoot wounded and sick animals . . . because we believe they are released from their pain and anguish. Not so with Hamid Kharziae. Immigration delayed and delayed Hamid’s succour, leaving him in the blazing sun as sepsis took hold and began to eat his brain until his agonised death days later. So we Australians know our government sees refugees as no more than human fodder deserving less than a horse with a broken leg. Yes, your right Michael. It is a political and judicial “game.” But unlike how we humanely despatch desperate animals in distress; refugees are fair game, no pun intended. In their desperation, fear and madness . . . Elites must have their ‘games’ no matter child, female, male, innocents all. Just pawns.