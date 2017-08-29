Government cynically seeks asylum from the judiciary when it comes to refugees
The government's recent announcement that the few asylum seekers on Australian soil will have their support cut off seems needlessly cruel. But it is actually part of a considered plan to avoid judicial responsibility.
16 thoughts on “Government cynically seeks asylum from the judiciary when it comes to refugees”
“The game they (the Govt.) are playing is avoidance of judicial intervention . . . . ” And what “games” are the Courts playing Michael?
In this benighted land we shoot wounded and sick animals . . . because we believe they are released from their pain and anguish. Not so with Hamid Kharziae. Immigration delayed and delayed Hamid’s succour, leaving him in the blazing sun as sepsis took hold and began to eat his brain until his agonised death days later. So we Australians know our government sees refugees as no more than human fodder deserving less than a horse with a broken leg. Yes, your right Michael. It is a political and judicial “game.” But unlike how we humanely despatch desperate animals in distress; refugees are fair game, no pun intended. In their desperation, fear and madness . . . Elites must have their ‘games’ no matter child, female, male, innocents all. Just pawns.