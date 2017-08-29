Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

 Menu lock
Aug 29, 2017

The CBS interest in Channel Ten did nothing to improve their ratings.

Back to normal for Seven last night, without any help from Hell’s Kitchen (859,000 nationally) or yet another trip to the Princess Diana well (702,000). To celebrate the advances of CBS, Ten ran a weak fourth as Australian Survivor flopped again (774,000). Once again the program that followed it — Have You Been Paying Attention — out rated Survivor with 886,000 national viewers and deserved more. 

