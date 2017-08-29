 Menu lock
Aug 29, 2017

The bank culture talkfest has failed. It's time for action.

Banking regulators have been focusing on financial industry culture for years, but it hasn't halted the stream of bank scandals. It's time to stop talking about culture and act.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Culture, it’s universally agreed among banking regulators, is important. It’s important in terms of managing risk-taking, and it’s important in terms of the social licence of banks.

