Aug 29, 2017

Aunty’s pain in the arts

With the ABC announcing another review into its arts programming, David Salter explores the unfortunate complexities involved in the modern media marketplace.

David Salter —

David Salter

Public declarations that the ABC should produce and transmit more arts programming is an easy, motherhood play. It’s the luvvie equivalent of politicians making sombre speeches about the need for the nation to “do more” for our brave returned service personnel. There’s no PR downside. Everyone nods in pious agreement. But making any substantial and lasting change is far more difficult.

