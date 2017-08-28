Greg Sheridan says God is dead, confusing God with his journalistic integrity
Greg Sheridan's turned the Oz into his own personal pulpit, but what he's preaching isn't news.
Aug 28, 2017
It’s only taken The Australian 50 years to catch up. “Is God Dead?” asks the headline on the cover story of its Inquirer section this weekend. In 1966, Time magazine used those same words — “Is God Dead?” — as the cover of its famous April 8 edition.
13 thoughts on “Greg Sheridan says God is dead, confusing God with his journalistic integrity”
God (sorry) I loathe Sheridan.
He spins cloying sentimental rubbish about unworthy entities such as the Christian God and Tony Abbott. Sheridan lives in a tiny world of circular thought, and he swims around in it as in a vat of treacle.
Apparently the Enlightenment shedding of the tighter shackles of Christianity did not bring about many of the things we most enjoy about our modern world – the leaping advancement of science, medicine and social reform.
And I see he got an entire hour the other week on RN’s The Spirit Of Things, a progamme this atheist quite enjoys. So it’s not just the IPA’s ABC, but Sheridan’s too!
I note also that nobody has yet discovered a cult of atheists who, under the pretext of pastoral care, systematically buggers millions of children. Still, I suppose one is bound turn up.