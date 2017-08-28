 Menu lock
Aug 28, 2017

Greg Sheridan says God is dead, confusing God with his journalistic integrity

Greg Sheridan's turned the Oz into his own personal pulpit, but what he's preaching isn't news.

David Salter —

David Salter

It’s only taken The Australian 50 years to catch up. “Is God Dead?” asks the headline on the cover story of its Inquirer section this weekend. In 1966, Time magazine used those same words — “Is God Dead?” — as the cover of its famous April 8 edition.

