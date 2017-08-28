Greg Sheridan says God is dead, confusing God with his journalistic integrity
Greg Sheridan's turned the Oz into his own personal pulpit, but what he's preaching isn't news.
Aug 28, 2017
It’s only taken The Australian 50 years to catch up. “Is God Dead?” asks the headline on the cover story of its Inquirer section this weekend. In 1966, Time magazine used those same words — “Is God Dead?” — as the cover of its famous April 8 edition.
