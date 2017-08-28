Clean green Turnbull pumps Snowy Hydro PR back uphill, reuses it
Malcolm Turnbull's Snowy Hydro 2.0 is a couple of small announcements masquerading as a "gamechanger" in energy policy -- one the Productivity Commission fears will be a white elephant.
The clear solution to S.E. Australia’s energy dilemma is immediate massive uptake of renewable energy (it is going to happen sometime in the near future anyway) to allow hydroelectric systems in the Snowy Mountains and Tasmania to operate simply as energy storage batteries (ideally but possibly initially not necessarily topped up by uphill pumping) for when “the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow” anywhere in SE Australia. This simple proposition, for example, could make Tasmania a major renewable energy exporter via the BassLink Bass Straits transmission link. . Unfortunately, just as the Coalition Government is “a government ideologically opposed to human rights” (according to Professor Gillian Triggs) , the extremist, pro-One Percenter, neoliberal Coalition is anti-environment, anti-science, anti-renewables, pro-gas, pro-coal, speciescidal, ecocidal, climate criminal and indeed terracidal.
Energy storage was not invented by all-smiles, oh-so-charming, lipstick-on-a-pig Malcolm “Cayman Islands” Turnbull. One notes that 2 major, engineer-designed schemes for 100% renewable energy for Australia – the BZE and Seligman Schemes – necessarily proposed energy storage, BZE by thermal, hydroelectric and other storage , and Seligman mainly hydrologically via water storage in Nullabor Plain seawater dams (see Section H, “2011 climate change course”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/2011-climate-change-course ).
The Beyond Zero Emissions (BZE) plan for 100% renewable stationary energy for Australia by 2020 (Zero Carbon Australia by 2020, ZCA 2020) involves 40% wind energy, 60% concentrated solar thermal (CST) with molten salts energy storage for 24/7 baseload power, biomass and hydroelectric backup (for days of no wind and low sunshine) and a HV DC and HC AC national power grid. The BZE scheme was costed at $370 billion over 10 years, with roughly half spent on CST, one quarter on wind and one quarter on the national electricity grid.
The Seligman scheme for 100% renewable energy for Australia has been set out by top electrical engineer Professor Peter Seligman (a major player in development of the bionic ear). Professor Seligman’s scheme involves wind, solar thermal, other energy sources, hydrological energy storage (in dams on the Nullabor Plain in Southern Australia), an HV AC and HV DC electricity transmission grid and a cost over 20 years of $253 billion.
Decent Australians who want cheap and clean power will utterly reject the mendacious, anti-science, anti-environment, pro-fossil fuels, climate criminal COALition, vote 1 Green and put the COALition last.