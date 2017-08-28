CBS swoops on Ten, humiliating Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon
Media goliath CBS looks set to buy Ten Network Holdings out of administration, surprising prospective buyers Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon. What does this mean for the future of the Australian media landscape?
2 thoughts on “CBS swoops on Ten, humiliating Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon”
This is the second piece of cheerful news in recent days (the other being Cousin Jethro’s nomination for New Zealander of the Year).
Yes, please please CBS, rescue us from the Murdoch monolith.
The CIA has had a close relationship with CBS for 60 years.