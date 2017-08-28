 Menu lock
Aug 28, 2017

Why is the government kicking asylum seekers out of their homes?

The government has announced it will stop providing welfare to asylum seekers living in Australia for medical treatment. But how many such people are there, how did they get here in the first place, and is the move really about preventing a court challenge?

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Is the government’s new “tough on asylum seekers” announcement about targeting bludgers getting an easy ride in Australia? Is it a cruel move targeting babies and pregnant women? Or is it about avoiding court cases? As always with Australia’s asylum seeker policy, today’s announcement is high on rhetoric, emotion and hyperbole, and light on detail. So let’s work out what we know.

17 comments

  1. Dog's Breakfast

    “…. the government made the official announcement today through a drop to Sharri Markson”

    Is that how official announcements are made these days? As for the person who received it, and the newspaper she is attached to, nothing more needs to be said about the motives of the government.

    At least that clears up all those problems about declining wages, a clapped out NBN, a dysfunctional energy market, climate change, poor economic growth, the budget emergency, water theft on the Murray/Darling, lack of trust in politicians and the media, the same sex marriage debate, the need for a federal ICAC.

    I could go on, but you get the drift.