Why is the government kicking asylum seekers out of their homes?
The government has announced it will stop providing welfare to asylum seekers living in Australia for medical treatment. But how many such people are there, how did they get here in the first place, and is the move really about preventing a court challenge?
“…. the government made the official announcement today through a drop to Sharri Markson”
Is that how official announcements are made these days? As for the person who received it, and the newspaper she is attached to, nothing more needs to be said about the motives of the government.
At least that clears up all those problems about declining wages, a clapped out NBN, a dysfunctional energy market, climate change, poor economic growth, the budget emergency, water theft on the Murray/Darling, lack of trust in politicians and the media, the same sex marriage debate, the need for a federal ICAC.
I could go on, but you get the drift.