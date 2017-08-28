Why is the government kicking asylum seekers out of their homes?
The government has announced it will stop providing welfare to asylum seekers living in Australia for medical treatment. But how many such people are there, how did they get here in the first place, and is the move really about preventing a court challenge?
11 thoughts on “Why is the government kicking asylum seekers out of their homes?”
If the Government wasn’t so bloody-minded, they would quietly let them stay instead of creating another almighty public stoush just to show how tough they are.
However it has changed the legislation affecting people seeking asylum so many times I am unclear what is possible. I think that if Labor can develop a spine and support the Greens, the regulation setting up the visa can be disallowed in the Senate.
What I am wondering is, what is the status of this group vis-a-vis applying for refugee status and a refugee visa? If they are in Australia, what is stopping them claiming protection/refugee status under the UN Convention? Do they have outstanding or already decided refugee applications?
Does Crikey know?
Hi JMNO – I’m not sure about the status of everyone affected, but my understanding is that they would have existing applications. A lot of talk today (that I didn’t get to include in the piece) was also about whether they would be eligible for the US resettlement option. Some refugee advocates say they have been interviewed by the US authorities here in Australia.
You’re correct that the laws/regulations/decisions have changed so often (and the groups that are affected change/overlap/etc) that it is hard to keep up and a challenge to hold claims like the ones made today to account.
So Dutton’s worried about the ‘tricky’ legal tactics of asylum seekers – I’m confused; wouldn’t Mr Potatoe head find all legal matters tricky and confusing?!
One wonders if ‘tricky’ legal tactics attempted by his Coalition colleagues re their dual citizenship would also concern Dutton. But we know the answer to that.
It’s all very simple. Legal moves by asylum seekers, environmentalists, indigenous rights advocates, civil rights activists and so forth are ‘tricky’, ‘lawfare’, ‘unAustralian’, etc. Those engaged in by the Government (when held by the Coalition) or big corporations are ‘clever’, ‘astute’ and so forth.
Why? Because they need some “good news” to break their current cycle? And what better, with a proven track record, than laying the boot into refugees.
….. “Mynah” Markson was out of her cage and into today’s Curry or Maul, doing the Limited News Party PR on this – all “mansions”, rorts and allowances : but short on details such as those actual “salaries” – left that up to the usual suspect audience she caters too?
As a taxpayers I am perfectly content for a few thousand per capita to be spent annually giving shelter & refuge to these hundred wretches.
On the other hand, as a taxpayer I am appalled that Dutton & Co are pissing $122M into the wind for a needless postal survey. A moral person would know instinctively where to spend our treasury money.
Spot on. It’s not about the money.
The whole purpose of the offhsore processing of asylum seekers has always been to put asylum seekers out of reach of the protection of Australian law. Same rationale as Guantanamo.
It is important to denigrate refugees and what better way than turning them out on the street with nothing and waiting for those that resort to crime to obtain food. Then Dutton can say: “Look 50% of these refugees are criminals. If no country will take them we will set up a facility on Norfolk Island”
When P.C. Dutton, last year, made clear his views on asylum seekers as being illiterate and innumerate (but, in a rousing vote of confidence in the Aussie worker, he still suggested they were only here to steal Aussie jobs), Turnbull had the chance to speak up and condemn at least the language of this – well, I was going to say “dog whistle” but it was actually pretty straight-up, audible racism. Turnbull did, indeed, speak up, but only to laud the terrific job Petey was doing in Immigration (reminiscent of Bush’s infamous, “Brownie, you’re doing a heckuva job” comment.)
So now Dutton is off the leash again, suggesting that standing up for the rights of the oppressed is “un-Australian” (or was it the pro bono aspect he was deriding?) and Turnbull has the opportunity to speak up and, at the same time, flesh out the mysterious Australian Values of which he is so fond. I, for one, will not be holding my breath for that.