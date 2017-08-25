 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Print

Aug 25, 2017

News Corp launches legal defence of editor accused of bullying and drug addiction

News Corp lawyers have sent a defamation concerns notice to an independent journalist on behalf of one of its editors.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

News Corp lawyers have sent a defamation concerns notice to an independent journalist on behalf of one of its editors. Serkan Ozturk published a story on his website True Crime News Weekly last week that made allegations about Corey Sinclair, the editor of Alice Spring’s Centralian Advocate, about his time as editor of the Star Observer. Ozturk’s article uses unnamed sources that allege Sinclair was a bully, threatening and had a drug addiction that his employers had to cover up, in a larger article about problems he sees with LGBTIA media outlets in Australia.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment