News Corp launches legal defence of editor accused of bullying and drug addiction
News Corp lawyers have sent a defamation concerns notice to an independent journalist on behalf of one of its editors.
Aug 25, 2017
News Corp lawyers have sent a defamation concerns notice to an independent journalist on behalf of one of its editors.
News Corp lawyers have sent a defamation concerns notice to an independent journalist on behalf of one of its editors. Serkan Ozturk published a story on his website True Crime News Weekly last week that made allegations about Corey Sinclair, the editor of Alice Spring’s Centralian Advocate, about his time as editor of the Star Observer. Ozturk’s article uses unnamed sources that allege Sinclair was a bully, threatening and had a drug addiction that his employers had to cover up, in a larger article about problems he sees with LGBTIA media outlets in Australia.
Powered by Taboola