Razer on Greenwald: make journalism muckraking again
In her final piece on infamous journalist Glenn Greenwald, Helen Razer calls for a journalism that can elucidate systems rather than merely be a product of them.
Aug 25, 2017
You could, if you liked, call journalist Glenn Greenwald a “muckraker”. When I sat down with him in Sydney last Sunday, I didn’t — largely because I was too full of questions about the future of journalism and the present of Trump. But I feel sure that the co-founder of The Intercept — in my view, one of the West’s most vital news publications — wouldn’t have minded at all. It’s an old-fashioned term and he is a powerfully old-fashioned journalist.
2 thoughts on “Razer on Greenwald: make journalism muckraking again”
Bravo, Helen; a great read!
You may recall during the Clinton years that muckraking took the form of attempting to dig up scandals – largely sex-based – to discredit the President rather than an engaging and nuanced analysis of policy. Less “we disagree that Clinton will bomb Serbia/Sudan,” and more “look where Bill put his cigar!” Your argument still stands of course, but this type of muckraking is still in full force in contemporary American politics. Witness Hillary’s “Trump was creepy” pablum from this week. Or you’ll never guess where the Donald says women will let you grab them when you’re famous. Or John McCain is a coward despite being a Vietnam war POW. Etc etc ad infinitum. My politics lecturer in 2002 described US journalism simply as muckraking and I still agree with him.
Greenwald reminds me of the flaw in Max Headroom, from the wonderfully naive & innocent daze of the Raygun years, which was that exposure equals rectification.
If there is one certainty, from John Pilger to Wikileaks, Manning, Snowden et al it is that most people do not give a flying.
There may be momentary interest when it is conclusively shown that we live in a global security state with zero choice but hey, Kardashian!