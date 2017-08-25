 Menu lock
Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Aug 25, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

The Footy Show clears the Front Bar, but for how much longer?

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Nine’s night, but the real story was another bad night for the heavily promoted, high cost Eddie McGuire hosted Footy Show. The third night of its new look and the Melbourne audience (237,000) was down a massive 37% from the opening audience on August 10 of 381,000. Nine has a raft of new programs like True Stories, This Time Last Year, the Ninja Warriors and the return of Doctor Doctor, but its biggest gamble (with a lot cost and ego) is the revamp of The Footy Show.

