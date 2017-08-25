 Menu lock
Aug 25, 2017

Behind the scenes at one halal of an evening with Sam Dastyari and Gillian Triggs

Sam Dastyari and Gillian Triggs got together for an interesting conversation at the University of Sydney. Irfan Yusuf takes us through the highlights of the event.

Irfan Yusuf —

Irfan Yusuf

It was a dark and lightly chilly evening at the University of Sydney last night. Though the bright lights and ducted heating were certainly working at the Holme Building, scene of an impending chinwag between former Sydney Law School Dean and Human Rights Tsar Gillian Triggs and Labor Senator and freshly minted author Sam Dastyari. The trigger for this event was the publication of Sam’s halal-certified memoir. But everyone expected much more would be revealed as the night progressed.

