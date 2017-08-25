 Menu lock
Aug 25, 2017

Crikey Worm: citizenship drama to drag out, Murdoch's big win

Dual citizen MPs are not going to know their fate for months, and Lachlan Murdoch has been granted permission to buy the embattled Ten Network. It's the news you need to know, by Max Chalmers.

Max Chalmers —

COURT MOVES SLOWLY ON CITIZENSHIP

The High Court will not hear the cases of MPs with question marks over their eligibility to serve in Parliament until mid-October. Chief Justice Susan Kiefel yesterday set aside three days to hear the cases, denying requests from the Attorney-General’s representative to have them held in September, citing the need to grant Senator Malcolm Roberts‘ lawyers sufficient time to prepare, and anticipating that Senators Nick Xenophon and Fiona Nash would also be referred to the court when Parliament resumes.

