Govt might not lose members over citizenship scandal, but it will lose votes
In a disaffected electorate convinced it's one rule for them and another for elites, the citizenship issue couldn't be worse for politicians of all stripes.
Aug 25, 2017
The citizenship saga/imbroglio/brouhaha/scandal probably couldn’t have come at a worse time in Australian politics. There’s probably no good time for politicians, as a class, to be discredited by a widespread inability to fill out forms properly, even if the problem is mainly confined to members of minor parties. But at a time when the government is deeply unpopular, led by a man seen as disappointing all the high hopes that attended his ascension to the prime ministership, and when there is widespread disenchantment with the economic framework that has shaped the polity for the last 30 years, this is pretty much the last thing, other than say a major corruption scandal, that we need.
43 thoughts on “Govt might not lose members over citizenship scandal, but it will lose votes”
How are cabinet ministers that might not be legally elected continuing to make ministerial decisions? Is a crime in progress?
No.
So is the defense going to be ignorance of the law?
They are validly elected Members of Parliament until the High Court, sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns, declares otherwise. The Commonwealth Electoral Commissioner has declared thus. If you thought they weren’t validly elected before now you should have spoken up.