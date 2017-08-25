 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Companies

Aug 25, 2017

Streets, Unilever and the sticky prospect of a boycott

Streets and the manufacturing union are currently locked in a dispute over pay and conditions -- are iconic products a big target for the protest?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

A perennial question for any activist movement is how to get the public on side. In the case of the union movement, much like being a good house guest, it certainly helps if you have beer or ice cream.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Streets, Unilever and the sticky prospect of a boycott

  1. Tabot Retemt

    Streets are playing a dangerous game. No doubt they want to reduce their prices closer to the Aldi look-alikes but if they piss off their currently loyal customers those customers may well discover that competing products are pretty good as well as being much cheaper.

  2. Woopwoop

    It’s GANDHI!
    Honestly Crikey, must you depend on amateur sub-editors like me?