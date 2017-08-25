Tips and rumours
Big W challenges staff to raise share price ... Joyce could be Kiwi of the Year ... Abbott drunk on the job ...
Aug 25, 2017
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
One thought on “Tips and rumours”
Putting aside the ethics of being that inebriated during parliamentary sitting hours, a dead drunk/fast asleep Abbott would be preferable to the alert version.