Injured in a terrorist attack? Your travel insurance won't cover you
Travel insurance is a necessity for peace of mind, however you likely won't be covered if a victim of terrorism, explains Bhakthi Puvanenthiran.
Aug 24, 2017
It’s a well known fact that anywhere on Earth you’ll find a happy-go-lucky Australian traveler with an accent broad enough to make you cringe. What’s less well known is that Aussie’s travel insurance won’t cover anything — delay of trip, medical treatment, damage to possessions — caused by a terrorist incident.
