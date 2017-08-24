 Menu lock
TV & Radio

Aug 24, 2017

Biology lessons from the Gippsland Times ... Crimes Centrelink story breaches Press Council standards ... tune in for Dame Judi Andrews

The Gippsland Times has some curious biology advice in an ad for the same-sex marriage No campaign.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, the Gippsland Times has some curious biology advice in an ad for the same-sex marriage No campaign, and the Canberra Times has been found in breach of Australian Press Council standards.

