If you keep even a passing interest in the news, you might be surprised to hear that Senator Pauline Hanson is being silenced.

Hanson used an interview spot on national news broadcaster Sky News on Tuesday to argue that political correctness meant she wasn’t allowed to speak her mind.

“We can’t have a say in this country because of political correctness, or, you know, offending someone,” she said.

But it’s a bit of a stretch to argue the good senator is being silenced. Since her burqa stunt in the Senate, Hanson has done at least 13 TV and radio interviews around the country in less than a week. And that is on top of the blanket coverage she got on front pages around the country on Friday, and in news bulletins since.

Immediately after the stunt on Thursday, Hanson walked into an interview with 2GB’s Ben Fordham, and then gave one to Sky News with Paul Murray.

On Friday, Hanson was in demand across the board, conducting TV interviews with Seven’s Sunrise, Nine’s Today, Sky News and ABC News Breakfast and A Current Affair. On radio, she spoke with 2CC, ABC News Melbourne and 97.3FM.

Since then, she was back on Sunrise on Monday, in two separate segments. There was a one-on-one interview, and a segment with Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young that has been widely covered in other media. Then she was back on the telly again telling Sky News on Tuesday to tell us how she isn’t allowed to have a say.

For someone who is being silenced, we’ve sure heard a lot from her.