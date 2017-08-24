Save our statues: Stan Grant compared to the Taliban, Stalin and Mao for fictitious proposal
Stan Grant has not suggested tearing down statues of English settlers. But don't let the facts get in the way of a good story ...
Aug 24, 2017
Stan Grant has not suggested tearing down statues of English settlers. But don't let the facts get in the way of a good story ...
ABC indigenous affairs editor Stan Grant is out to get our Aussie statues, which makes him all manner of deplorable, according to Thursday’s tabloids.
Powered by Taboola
16 thoughts on “Save our statues: Stan Grant compared to the Taliban, Stalin and Mao for fictitious proposal”
Of course, _we_ would never tear down a statue.
http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2011/01/10/the-toppling
I spoke with a City of Sydney councillor earlier today. Expect a proposal to change the plaque, but don’t expect any serious proposals to remove any statues.
Poor Warren, he hitched his Malvern Star to Labor for the prominence and recognition he thought he deserved – then left when he didn’t get it, to follow Abbott and his sweet nothings, into Conserviton.