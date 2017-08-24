 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Markets

Aug 24, 2017

Is our super pool a dead weight on the economy?

Australia's huge pool of super savings has made out capital markets less efficient and rewarded lazy managers, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Despite the current dichotomy between business sentiment and consumer sentiment, one of persistent issues in the economy is when non-mining investment will pick up to replace the nearly bottomed-out end of the mining investment boom. Despite some positive signs in manufacturing investment in recent quarters, it seems we’re headed for another big year-on-year fall in investment.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment