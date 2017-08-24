Is our super pool a dead weight on the economy?
Australia's huge pool of super savings has made out capital markets less efficient and rewarded lazy managers, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
Aug 24, 2017
Australia's huge pool of super savings has made out capital markets less efficient and rewarded lazy managers, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
Despite the current dichotomy between business sentiment and consumer sentiment, one of persistent issues in the economy is when non-mining investment will pick up to replace the nearly bottomed-out end of the mining investment boom. Despite some positive signs in manufacturing investment in recent quarters, it seems we’re headed for another big year-on-year fall in investment.
Powered by Taboola