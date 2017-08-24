Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Nine’s night, again. The Block had 1.518 million national viewers — second, while it topped the metro most watched list with 1.028 million. Doctor Doctor’s second outing of the new series averaged 1.069 million national viewers and pushed Nine over the line to another easy win.

The ABC’s Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell was coded as a repeat in the ratings — it wasn’t and that’s an ABC error because last night’s ep was on the news. (If it was a repeat then it was terrifyingly up to date, in fact foretold the future). Utopia managed 963,000 national viewers and was also a bit too accurate for some politician’s liking — the airport rail link, Melbourne and Sydney, and the insistence on social engagement via Twitter! The Bachelor managed 955,000 national viewers and Offspring 784,000 (so, the turn off for Offspring continues).

In mornings, Sunrise won nationally, but for the second morning in a row there was a big margin in the metros in favour of Today — 284,000 to 254,000 yesterday morning and 290,000 to 261,000 on Tuesday. The other feature of the breakfast battle is that it has been a long time (months) since both programs regularly cracked the 300,000 average audience for the two hours from 7am.

In the regions, Seven News was tops with 581,000, followed by The Block with 490,000. Seven News/TT was 3rd with 475,000, then Home and Away with 449,000 and The Chase Australia (5.30) with 389,000 in 5th spot.

Network channel share:

Nine (27.9%) Seven (26.2%) Ten (20.0%) ABC (18.4%) SBS (7.5%)

Network main channels:

Nine (20.7%) Seven (17.2%) Ten (14.2%) ABC (13.0%) SBS ONE (5.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (3.5%) ABC 2 (3.3%) One, Eleven (2.9%) GO (2.8%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.591 million The X Factor (Seven) — 1.518 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.436 million Nine/NBN News (6.30) — 1.266 million Nine/NBN News — 1.264 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.147 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.134 million 7pm ABC News — 1.087 million Doctor Doctor (Nine) — 1.069 million Border Security (Seven) — 1.037 million

Top metro programs:

The Block (Nine) — 1.028 million Seven News — 1.010 million

Losers: Seven

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.010 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 961,000 Nine News — 945,000 Nine News (6.30pm) — 936,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 789,000 7pm ABC News – 733,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 628,000 7.30 (ABC) — 609,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 458,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 372,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 463,000 Today (Nine) – 421,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 179,000 + 85,000 on News 24) — 264,000 he Morning Show (Seven) — 206,00 Today Extra (Nine) — 159,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 136,000

Top five pay TV channels:

TVHITS (3.0%) Fox 8 (1.9%) SkyNews, Nick Jr (1.8%) UKTV (1.7%)

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 82,000 NCIS (TVHITS) — 58,000 Mrs Brown’s Boys (UKTV) — 58,000 Mrs Brown’s Boys (UKTV) — 57,000 Mrs Brown’s Boys (UKTV) — 581,000