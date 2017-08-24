Fairfax and Southern Cross the media winners of reporting season
With most major companies' EOFY reports now released, Glenn Dyer runs down the winners and losers of the Australian media landscape.
Fairfax Media and Southern Cross Austereo emerge as the two winners in the reporting season for Australia’s media groups. The season was dominated by more than $2 billion of losses and write-downs in asset values as revenues continued to weaken, taking profit margins with them. Nine Entertainment emerged with an honourable mention, while Telstra, which remains a bit-player, wants out of Foxtel to allow its rapidly growing TV and mobile media businesses room to grow unhindered.
