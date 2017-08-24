 Menu lock
Aug 24, 2017

Fairfax and Southern Cross the media winners of reporting season

With most major companies' EOFY reports now released, Glenn Dyer runs down the winners and losers of the Australian media landscape.

Glenn Dyer and Emily Watkins

Fairfax Media and Southern Cross Austereo emerge as the two winners in the reporting season for Australia’s media groups. The season was dominated by more than $2 billion of losses and write-downs in asset values as revenues continued to weaken, taking profit margins with them. Nine Entertainment emerged with an honourable mention, while Telstra, which remains a bit-player, wants out of Foxtel to allow its rapidly growing TV and mobile media businesses room to grow unhindered.

