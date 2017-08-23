 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Uncategorized

Aug 23, 2017

They've got form: how easy is it to nominate for parliament?

If MPs and senators can't even fill out the straightforward nomination form to stand for election, which specifically tells them to check that they're eligible, how can they run a government?

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Just how difficult is it to nominate for election as an MP or senator? Given how many MPs and senators have struggled to comply with the constitutional requirements for electoral eligibility, we thought we’d check to see if the paperwork for putting your hand up for election is the kind of thing that most of us would struggle to do accurately, which could give us a mite more sympathy for busy MPs and senators who’ve been caught out as foreigners.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

14 comments

Leave a comment

14 thoughts on “They’ve got form: how easy is it to nominate for parliament?

  1. Graham R

    Let’s not forget who these people are: they are the class who a couple of years ago, via the shell-game of the Remuneration Tribunal, gave themselves a 50% pay rise. I fail to recall any other sector of society getting that.

    Considering the Hell through which this Class is putting welfare recipients (pensioners too, shortly) through via the Robodebt regime, we have a right to expect they pay back debts owed the Commonwealth.

    In addition, any MP found to have breached any section of The Constitution must also pay back the Commonwealth the cost of their failed defence.

    In short I suggest we show this Class all the compassion and understanding they have shown the underclass, the recipients of Robodebts – i.e. none whatsoever.