They've got form: how easy is it to nominate for parliament?
If MPs and senators can't even fill out the straightforward nomination form to stand for election, which specifically tells them to check that they're eligible, how can they run a government?
14 thoughts on “They’ve got form: how easy is it to nominate for parliament?”
Let’s not forget who these people are: they are the class who a couple of years ago, via the shell-game of the Remuneration Tribunal, gave themselves a 50% pay rise. I fail to recall any other sector of society getting that.
Considering the Hell through which this Class is putting welfare recipients (pensioners too, shortly) through via the Robodebt regime, we have a right to expect they pay back debts owed the Commonwealth.
In addition, any MP found to have breached any section of The Constitution must also pay back the Commonwealth the cost of their failed defence.
In short I suggest we show this Class all the compassion and understanding they have shown the underclass, the recipients of Robodebts – i.e. none whatsoever.