Is the government still going through your sewage to find drugs?
The government's announcement that jobseekers in Canterbruy-Bankstown will be drug tested shows a departure from original plans to use wastewater to choose locations.
Aug 23, 2017
The government's announcement that jobseekers in Canterbruy-Bankstown will be drug tested shows a departure from original plans to use wastewater to choose locations.
Seven cups of rhetoric and zero teaspoons of an actual plan. That’s the recipe for the government’s approach to drug testing welfare recipients. The policy, shepherded by Social Services Minister Christian Porter, used to be all about testing wastewater, but government types have gone quiet on the strategy now that it’s time to announce the first trial sites.
Powered by Taboola