 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Uncategorized

Aug 23, 2017

ASIS chief raises fist -- and hackles -- with Duterte

The head of Australia's foreign intelligence service has alarmed intelligence circles with an error of judgment in his meeting with strongman Rodrigo Duterte.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

The head of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service is facing “please explain” calls after he was photographed with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte making Duterte’s signature fist gesture.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment