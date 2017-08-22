The Oz continues to confuse pontificating for news
Once again the Oz has run commentary without appropriately distinguishing it from news.
Aug 22, 2017
They’re at it again on the front page of The Australian. Comment dressed up as news. “Religious freedom at risk in same-sex shift” declares the downpage headline — a direct statement of fact we should rightly expect to be supported by the text below. Silly us.
