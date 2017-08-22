 Menu lock
Aug 22, 2017

The Oz continues to confuse pontificating for news

Once again the Oz has run commentary without appropriately distinguishing it from news.

David Salter —

David Salter

They’re at it again on the front page of The Australian. Comment dressed up as news. “Religious freedom at risk in same-sex shift” declares the downpage headline — a direct statement of fact we should rightly expect to be supported by the text below. Silly us.

