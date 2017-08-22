 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Uncategorized

Aug 22, 2017

Rudd and Abbott agree on this extremely impractical idea

Our two most famously helpful former prime ministers have weighed into the possibility of war with North Korea by suggesting we invest in a missile defence system. Are they right this time?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

The world’s tiptoe along the precipice took a distinctly wonky gait in recent weeks, with a war of words between the leaders of nuclear powers North Korea and the USA spitting out scorched earth biblical imagery.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Rudd and Abbott agree on this extremely impractical idea

  1. Peter Said

    One of the joys of the Cold War was that the Soviet ICBMs were known to have severe accuracy problems – about which state (not city) they were going to hit. This was a great secret in the US military as if it had become known their budget would have been heavily cut.
    Meanwhile North Korea says it can put a missile with 2o miles of Guam – without specifying which side of Guam – but no evidence has been provided for even such a poor accuracy. No evidence either for how many warheads of what sort of quality.
    So what are we defending against? It seems we must defend ourselves against our own politicians.