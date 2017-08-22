Rudd and Abbott agree on this extremely impractical idea
Our two most famously helpful former prime ministers have weighed into the possibility of war with North Korea by suggesting we invest in a missile defence system. Are they right this time?
Aug 22, 2017
Our two most famously helpful former prime ministers have weighed into the possibility of war with North Korea by suggesting we invest in a missile defence system. Are they right this time?
The world’s tiptoe along the precipice took a distinctly wonky gait in recent weeks, with a war of words between the leaders of nuclear powers North Korea and the USA spitting out scorched earth biblical imagery.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Rudd and Abbott agree on this extremely impractical idea”
One of the joys of the Cold War was that the Soviet ICBMs were known to have severe accuracy problems – about which state (not city) they were going to hit. This was a great secret in the US military as if it had become known their budget would have been heavily cut.
Meanwhile North Korea says it can put a missile with 2o miles of Guam – without specifying which side of Guam – but no evidence has been provided for even such a poor accuracy. No evidence either for how many warheads of what sort of quality.
So what are we defending against? It seems we must defend ourselves against our own politicians.