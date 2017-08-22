Rundle: why change on Australia Day needs to come at a national level
While the Yarra and Darebin councils' decision to stop honouring Australia Day has the best intentions at heart, encouraging councils to act unilaterally could ultimately backfire on the campaign for an indigenous treaty.
20 thoughts on “Rundle: why change on Australia Day needs to come at a national level”
It also sounds like the argument of Brennan, Manne and Menadue that we should ”keep the boats stopped” and then help those on Manus and Nauru. In other words commit mass genocide to save families we have already destroyed, raped, murdered, driven insane.
Why can’t the national effort on this issue be complemented by local, grassroots initiative?
It is naive to think that if left-wing councils play dead on this issue, right-wing councils will too. No matter what happens, there will be right-wing councils who try vigorously to undermine a nationally legislated change about Australia Day. So just let everyone advocate their vision at every level, and let the cards fall where they may.
The 26th of Jan 1788 represents the very beginning of the very exclusively British Collonial era.
The loyalty to theEmpire days have well and truly past their use-by date.
The Dawn of the Post Collonial era is now at hand.
The usual collection of “dinosour conservative” racial harmony deniers are standing in their own grave along with their climate CO2 polution deniers and human rights deniers and sex equality deniers.
Its time to complete the burial.
We need a new date for a unifed nation for all, not just the “chosen few”