United States

Aug 22, 2017

Greenwald: Trump black hole distorts the politics that surround him

Helen Razer continues her discussion with Glenn Greenwald, explicating how Trump's excessive personality distracts from the political framework that props him up.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

It is not likely that the United States intelligence community thinks of journalist Glenn Greenwald as polite. The fact is, however, he’s been very nicely raised. In the hotel lobby, he extends a hand and says, “Helen, good to meet you” while appearing to mean it, notwithstanding a schedule more congested than the databanks of the NSA, and his very urgent need to have a question addressed.

