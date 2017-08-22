 Menu lock
Crikey Worm

Aug 22, 2017

Crikey Worm: yet another dual citizen, North Korea says Australia 'inviting disaster', Barcelona suspect killed

Yet another possible dual citizen in Parliament, North Korea is not happy about war games in its backyard, and Barcelona terror suspect killed. It's the news you need to know, by Max Chalmers

Max Chalmers —

Max Chalmers

Share

CITIZENSHIP SAGA: TODAY’S SUSPECTS

The ever-spinning wheel of dual citizen suspicion lands on Liberal Ann Sudmalis today, with the MP forced to issue a statement denying that she is a British citizen, despite having her nationality listed as “British” on a return card submitted in 1966. Born in Australia, Sudmalis insists the UK’s Home Office confirmed to her that she has never been British citizen.

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Crikey Worm: yet another dual citizen, North Korea says Australia ‘inviting disaster’, Barcelona suspect killed

  1. Jack Robertson

    How far back in history should we proceed? Presumably there’d be dozens if not hundreds of dual citizens lurking like retro land mines in our legislative history?

    Could this all be a cunning Indigenous Oz plot to have the High Court painstakingly unpick the entire Federation project…?

  2. Jack Robertson

    Meanwhile…still the biggest domestic politico-economic story building…tic toc, tic toc…

    http://www.abc.net.au/4corners/

    Good moment for another Adam Schwab article, Crikey…?