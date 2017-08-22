Pinpointing the exact moment Rowan Dean lost his mind: a Crikey investigation
See if you can pick the moment he turns.
Aug 22, 2017
See if you can pick the moment he turns.
It’s easy to forget that Rowan Dean wasn’t always like this. Before he told Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane to “hop on a plane and go back to Laos”, before he blamed the Grenfell Tower tragedy on “climate change alarmism and progressive politics”, before he said Stan Grant “shot to long-overdue leftie prominence in late 2015 when, after years of ignoring him, the Luvvies finally sat up and noticed he has Aboriginal ancestry”. Before all that, he was just a standard conservative commentator.
Powered by Taboola