 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Aug 22, 2017

Pinpointing the exact moment Rowan Dean lost his mind: a Crikey investigation

See if you can pick the moment he turns.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

It’s easy to forget that Rowan Dean wasn’t always like this. Before he told Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane to “hop on a plane and go back to Laos”, before he blamed the Grenfell Tower tragedy on “climate change alarmism and progressive politics”, before he said Stan Grant “shot to long-overdue leftie prominence in late 2015 when, after years of ignoring him, the Luvvies finally sat up and noticed he has Aboriginal ancestry”. Before all that, he was just a standard conservative commentator.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment