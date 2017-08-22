Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
The audience has spoken on Survivor, it's a flop.
Aug 22, 2017
The Block once again dominated viewing last night with 1.656 million national viewers, helped by Karl Stefanovic’s This Time Next Year with 1.168 million — far more viewers than anything Seven or Ten had. In fact, they had flops — Australian Survivor on Ten for example — 778,000, outranked by the program that followed — Have You Been Paying Attention with 869,000 (it is being held back by Survivor). Hell’s Kitchen on Seven — 841,000 nationally. Seven’s The Story Of Diana — 688,000. Double Flop. Q&A at 9.35pm — 614,000, which is a bit more than recent eps. It won the time slot for the full hour.
The ABC’s Four Corners other take on property also did well (well we are all supposed to be into property, aren’t we?). However, last night wasn’t the first look at what the ABC says is our property bubble. Back in May of last year there was a report entitled “Home Truths”. Last night’s was entitled “Betting The House” (well, in gambling the house never loses). Both were worthy efforts, but both though were more of the same from the ABC.
In regional markets Seven News led the way with 675,000, followed by Seven News/TT with 543,000, The Block was 3rd with 513,000, then Home and Away was 4th with 485,000, and The Chase Australia’s 5.30pm half-hour 5th with 466,000.
Losers: Seven, Ten – Hell’s Kitchen and Australian Survivor
