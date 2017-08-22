Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

The Block once again dominated viewing last night with 1.656 million national viewers, helped by Karl Stefanovic’s This Time Next Year with 1.168 million — far more viewers than anything Seven or Ten had. In fact, they had flops — Australian Survivor on Ten for example — 778,000, outranked by the program that followed — Have You Been Paying Attention with 869,000 (it is being held back by Survivor). Hell’s Kitchen on Seven — 841,000 nationally. Seven’s The Story Of Diana — 688,000. Double Flop. Q&A at 9.35pm — 614,000, which is a bit more than recent eps. It won the time slot for the full hour.

The ABC’s Four Corners other take on property also did well (well we are all supposed to be into property, aren’t we?). However, last night wasn’t the first look at what the ABC says is our property bubble. Back in May of last year there was a report entitled “Home Truths”. Last night’s was entitled “Betting The House” (well, in gambling the house never loses). Both were worthy efforts, but both though were more of the same from the ABC.

In regional markets Seven News led the way with 675,000, followed by Seven News/TT with 543,000, The Block was 3rd with 513,000, then Home and Away was 4th with 485,000, and The Chase Australia’s 5.30pm half-hour 5th with 466,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (29.6%) Seven (26.9%) ABC (19.4%) Ten (18.9%) SBS (6.0%)

Network main channels:

Nine (23.2%) Seven (17.2%) ABC (14.1%) Ten (12.7%) SBS ONE (4.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (4.2%) ABC 2, 7mate (3.4%) ONE (3.1%) Go (2.5%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.747 million The Block (Seven) — 1.656 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.548 million Nine/NBN News (6.30) — 1.467million Nine/NBN News — 1.394 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.256 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.209 million This Time Next Year (Nine) — 1.168 million 7pm ABC News — 1.153 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.129 million

Top metro programs:

The Block (Seven) — 1.139 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.081 million Seven News — 1.071 million Nine News — 1.058 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.005 million

Losers: Seven, Ten – Hell’s Kitchen and Australian Survivor

Metro news and current affairs:

Nine News 6.30 — 1.081 million Seven News — 1.071 million Nine News — 1.058 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.005 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 867,000 7pm ABC News — 752,000 Four Corners (ABC) —739,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 671,000 7.30 (ABC) — 665,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 631,000 Morning (National) TV: Sunrise (Seven) – 489,000 Today (Nine) — 441,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 267,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 171,000 + 88,000 on News 24) — 259,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 218,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 120,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Showcase (4.8%) TVHITS (2.4%) Fox8 (1.9%) LifeStyle (1.7%) Sky news, Nick Jr (1.6%)

Top five pay TV programs:

Game of Thrones (showcase) — 522,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 82,000 AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 103,000 Back Page (Fox Sports 1) — 78,000 The Late Show With Matty Johns (Fox League) — 68,000