The first total eclipse in almost four decades sends the US media into lunacy.
Aug 22, 2017
Today in Media Files, US media goes all out with coverage of the solar eclipse, and Daily Mail Australia went all out with a write-up of the ABC’s attempt to wipe Israel off the map without waiting for an explanation.
One thought on “Solar eclipse of the heart … no explanation necessary … Breitbart apologises to German footballer …”
I feel I should point out that Australia is getting a total solar eclipse on July 22, 2028 which will have totality lasting a incredible 5 minutes in the Kimberley. It’s usually cloudless in July/August in Northern Australia, so the viewing conditions should be excellent.
I went all the way to Novosibirsk, Siberia for the August 1, 2008 total solar eclipse, and it was fantastic. Totality lasted just over 2 minutes. As experiences go, total solar eclipses rate very highly on the list.