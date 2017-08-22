 Menu lock
Australia

Aug 22, 2017

LEAKED: Australian Christian Lobby talking points on how to prosecute case against same-sex marriage

Raise vague, non-specific concerns about the sanctity of marriage. Talk about the cake bakers. Call your opponents intolerant.

Satirist Ben Pobjie has come into possession of secret Australian Christian Lobby talking points to use to shut down your ideological enemies and prosecute the No case in the marriage equality debate. Ben assures as that they are 100% genuine — and you’ll see them in action used by such fellow-travelers as Mark Latham, Tony Abbott, Eric Abetz and today Paul Kelly — so that’s good enough for us. 

