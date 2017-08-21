Rundle: Bannon's exit leaves power and ideas vacuum in Trump's White House
Steve Bannon's departure marks the end of considered policy making in the White House, however nefarious. The directionless remains could be a threat not for what they can get done but for the political void they create.
12 thoughts on “Rundle: Bannon’s exit leaves power and ideas vacuum in Trump’s White House”
Could the ‘infrastructure reboot’ really be bequeathed to Ivanka Trump and Kushner? Prior to election The Donald was bragging that Kushner would be brokering & solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict due to his genius negotiating skills. Surely such brokering would require full-time concentration.