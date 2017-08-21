 Menu lock
Aug 21, 2017

Rundle: Bannon's exit leaves power and ideas vacuum in Trump's White House

Steve Bannon's departure marks the end of considered policy making in the White House, however nefarious. The directionless remains could be a threat not for what they can get done but for the political void they create.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Steve Bannon

The sudden resignation of Steve Bannon, senior advisor to President Trump has come as a surprise to many. No one thought he would last the whole four years; but almost everyone who had taken a look at that blotchy, bloated, permanently hungover countenance, had presumed he would die on the job. Bannon, a former editor at the Breitbart website, and a right-wing mover and shaker for some years, seemed like the Dorian Gray portrait of Trump’s politics, a countenance only regularly exposed to the glare of day — haggard, haunted and very, very white.

  1. zut alors

    Could the ‘infrastructure reboot’ really be bequeathed to Ivanka Trump and Kushner? Prior to election The Donald was bragging that Kushner would be brokering & solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict due to his genius negotiating skills. Surely such brokering would require full-time concentration.