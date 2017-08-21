Razer on Greenwald: journalism should be incisive, not amiable
Helen Razer sits down with Glenn Greenwald to reflect upon the role of journalism, and resistance, in an era where writing is often seen as an exercise in branding.
Aug 21, 2017
“You have to be adversarial,” Glenn Greenwald tells me yesterday in a George St basement food hall. “You don’t get into this business to be liked.”
2 thoughts on “Razer on Greenwald: journalism should be incisive, not amiable”
Helen, for a change I just wanted to take time out from occasionally mildly disagreeing with you, to agree with you agreeing with someone else agreeing with something I already agree with.
What I don’t understand though is why this needs to be so frequently explained. Liberalism can’t be liberal without sometimes offensive disagreement, and progressivism can’t progress without it either. The only stance that *needs* to turn offense into blasphemy is ideological conservatism, and then it doesn’t matter whether it’s left- or right-wing conservatism, secular or religious. It’s only the entitled who want to conserve privilege, and the privilege from which all other inequity stems is the self-asserted right of having the last say. Dismantle that, and no other privilege is preserved.
So: why does this still need explaining? Are there simply too many vested interests in ignoring it?
Looking forward to the Trump piece tomorrow, even though technically I’m Trumped out. I’m wondering if, as I suspect, he thinks the progressive media has gone batshit crazy about Trump. The NYT has become a “how many ways can we ridicule Donald Trump” rag. If he invented a cure for cancer I don’t think the NYT would report it.